The pandemic has made every person, irrespective of their profession; learn to do the household chores. Even actress Katrina Kaif had shared how she would wash utensils and complete all the work by herself. Currently married to Vicky Kaushal, an Instagram influencer named Freddy Birdy is mocking her cooking skills. Scroll below for her savage response.

Freddy Birdy, who was last seen in a tiff with Deepika Padukone over her ‘tiny clothes’ during Gehraiyaan promotions has now mocked Katrina. He shared a bunch of simple recipes for the Phone Bhoot actress to try at home.

The recipes included boiled eggs, with proper instructions on time and ‘peeling’ them before eating. Other recommendations included Cheese Chilli Toast, Mango Pickle, Mangoes and Icecream. Just not that, Freddy further sarcastically continued, “Easy Recipes for Katrina Kaif – Chinese food, any (Method: Dial Zomato).”

Katrina Kaif took it all sportingly and showcased her funny side with her response. The actress reacted to the picture of cheese chilli toast and wrote, “This is not easy.”

Freddy Birdy took a screenshot of his chat with Kat and shared it on his Instagram stories. “Why I love Katrina Kaif. Also, proof that she is as funny as she is beautiful,” he shared.

Take a look at the hilarious conversation below:

Meanwhile, this also seems to be an indirect dig at Deepika Padukone, as the actress responded quite openly indirectly calling Freddy a ‘moron’ over his statement about her tiny clothes.

It all began as Freddy Birdy had joked, “Newton’s Law of Bollywood. The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyaan release date approaches.”

Upon DP’s reaction to referring to him as a ‘moron’, Freddy ended up calling it “The first non-fake comment in Deepika Padukone’s entire career.”

