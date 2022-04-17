Prashanth Neel’s film KGF: Chapter 2 headlined by Rocking Star Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon was released in theatres last week and is getting a thunderous response from the audience. Multiple celebrities have praised the actor for his performance, now latest to join is Kangana Ranaut.

The action film, which was released on April 14, earned ₹134.50 crores on the first day of its release. Prashanth Neel’s directorial has done the unthinkable by hitting a century in just 2 days. In the film, Yash plays the role of Raja Krishnappa Bairya aka Rocky, a mafia man, who overtakes a gold-smuggling empire.

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram, praising the Kannada actor Yash and compared him to megastar Amitabh Bachchan. On Instagram stories, she wrote,”@thenameisyash is the angry young man India was missing since man decades…He fills that void which Mr Amitabh Bachchan left since seventies… Wonderful (clapping emojis).”

In the 70s and 80s, Amitabh Bachchan earned the title of ‘angry young man’ after appearing in films such as Don, Deewar, Shakti, and Agneepath. She also praised other south actors like Ram Charan, NTR Jr, and Allu Arjun. Sharing a collage of the stars, she wrote, “South superstars are grounded and deeply rooted in their culture… Apart from their talent and hard work their authenticity is what strikes the chord with the audience…”

Take a look at Kangana’s Instagram story below:

Previously, TV actress Shehnaaz Gill was all praise for the movie KGF: Chapter 2. Bigg Boss 13 fame penned down her thoughts about Yash’s film. She took to Twitter to applaud the film and says she loved the violence.

Gill wrote, “Congratulations, I love you…All…Loved the violence @TheNameIsYash. Peace out.” She applauded the team and said, “Great job @SrinidhiShetty7, @duttsanjay, @TandonRaveena, @prashanth_neel. Hats off KGF 2.”

