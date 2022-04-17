Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot last Thursday. It was an intimate yet big fat Indian wedding that witnessed the presence of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji amongst others. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Sidharth Malhotra were missing even from the after-party but they sent their love via some expensive gifts. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Ranbir’s list of ex-girlfriends is quite long. The most famous ones remain to be Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. But ironically they are both really good friends with Alia. He also reportedly dated Priyanka Chopra for a brief period, and she also adores his wifey.

As per a report by Bollywood Life, Katrina Kaif gifted Alia Bhatt a platinum bracelet worth a whopping 14.5 lakhs. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, sent a pair of watches from her endorsed brand Chopard and they cost about 15 lakhs.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra sent a luxury handbag worth 3 lakh for Alia Bhatt. Just not that, it seems most of the gifts were only for the actress as Varun Dhawan too sent her Gucci sandals worth 4 lakhs while Priyanka Chopra sent her a diamond necklace that costs about 9 lakhs. Poor, Ranbir Kapoor but we’re sending him lots of love!

Meanwhile, last night Alia and Ranbir held their post-wedding bash. From Shweta Bachchan to Aditya Roy Kapur, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria were amongst others who graced the special occasion.

It is said that Ranbir Kapoor will get back to his work schedule from the 22nd of April. He has been shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next and will be moving on to Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, had been working on Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.

