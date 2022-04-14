Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt Wedding: Karisma Kapoor Flaunts Her Mehendi On Instagram

Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally sealing the deal on Thursday.

The actor’s cousin Karisma Kapoor shared a glimpse of the Mehendi from the wedding celebration that took place on Wednesday.

Karisma Kapoor shared glimpses of their Mehendi designs post the ceremony last night. She took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of henna on her feet.

“I love mehendi,” Karisma Kapoor captioned the image.

For the Mehendi ceremony, the actress wore yellow ethnic wear by Punit Balana.

Ranbir and Alia, who are fondly called ‘Ralia’ by their fans, are set to tie the knot on Thursday afternoon. The couple has been dating for four years. The two fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film ‘Brahmastra‘.

