After maintaining mum for the longest, actress Neetu Kapoor admitted that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding will be taking place today. While the festivities kicked off yesterday at the Rockstar actor’s home yesterday, the wedding will happen today at the same location.

While there is no change in where the wedding rituals are taking place, a recent report states that the location for the reception has been changed. The big celebration will no longer happen at the 5-star hotel in South Mumbai but at a place in Mumbai’s suburbs. Read on to know where it’s happening and why the sudden change.

As per a recent India Today report, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding reception will no longer take place at the Taj Mahal Palace, Colaba. It will now be held at the Tamasha actor’s residence, Vastu in Bandra.

So why have Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor changed their wedding reception location at the last minute? A source, close to the happenings, told the above-mentioned news outlet that seeing the media and paparazzi scuffle with the guests’ cars, the families of the couple have decided to keep the reception at the same venue as the wedding aka Vastu apartment in Bandra.

The source added that given the location of Taj Colaba and security worries, Alia and Ranbir’s families decided to keep the reception at Vastu. The guest list for the reception will be a select few Bollywood celebs and invites for which have already been sent out. As per sources, their wedding guest list includes Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Rohit Dhawan, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar and a few more Bollywood celebrities.

Talking about the wedding, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding festivities are happening as you read this article. Reportedly, the theme of this wedding is pastel and the duo are opting for Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra attires for the day. The wedding rituals begin at 11 am and the couple’s pheras will happen at around 3 pm. The Haldi function followed by the Chooda ceremony will be held in the morning.

