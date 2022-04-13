Suna kya? Well, this is the most asked question right now in the country. Yes, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally tying the knot tomorrow and the actor’s mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed the wedding date. Finally, the cat’s out of the bag and fans can celebrate the RanLia wedding and amid the same, a troll on social media reacted to Neetu ji’s video and asked the fans to focus on KGF: Chapter 2’s release tomorrow. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those of you who don’t know, Rocky Bhai is coming tomorrow. On the occasion of Baisakhi, the makers are releasing the most-awaited and anticipated film of the year 2022, KGF: Chapter 2. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. And well, we know RanLia wedding is going to be the topic of discussion on social media we also request fans to celebrate the Yash starrer and go watch the film in the theatres.

A while ago, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed the wedding date for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and yes, it is happening tomorrow. The video is going crazy viral on social media, as Neetu ji called Alia ‘best’ and Riddhima called her ‘cute’ and a ‘doll.’

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to the video, a user on Instagram commented, “Kaal KGF release ho rahi hai usspe dhyan do sab.” Another user commented, “Overacting😂😂” A third user commented, “Isss aurat ne deepika ko ghar m ghusne hi nhi diya kabi bas a bahu.” A fourth user commented, “Why Neetu is always kind of rude … very bad.”

Congratulation, Bhatt and Kapoor family.

Also, are you going to watch Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 tomorrow? Tell us in the comments below.

