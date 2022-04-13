Earlier today, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted attending Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Mehendi ceremony and wore a shimmery silver lehenga and stole the show with her bright radiant smile. Netizens are in awe of how beautiful the Tashan actress looked and are going gaga over her fashion statement. Amid the same, a troll praised her and called her the ‘only nepotism product who is talented and beautiful.’ Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Alia and Ranbir’s wedding is the hottest topic of discussion in the country right now and fans are desperately looking forward to their wedding pictures. After months of waiting, the wedding is finally happening and in a recent media interaction, Neetu Kapoor confirmed that the wedding is taking place tomorrow. Yay!

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan made a gorgeous appearance in a shimmery silver lehenga with a matching choli and dupatta. She kept her hair open slightly clutched from the sides with a middle parting and accessorised the look with a matching diamond choker, studs and a shimmery clutch.

For makeup, Bebo donned her signature glam with smokey eyes, flushed cheeks and pink glossy lips. Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

How stunning is Bebo? Oh la la.

Reacting to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “only product of nepotism who is talented, beautiful, hardworking, intelligent enough to survive in the industry so long .😍 will always be a heroine.” Another user commented, “Kon h vo jisne mudke mujhe ni dekha ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pooh will be pooh 😍😍” A third user commented, “She’s the most gorgeous 😭🤍.”

What are your thoughts on Kareena’s outfit for Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s Mehendi ceremony? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: KRK Claims Sidharth Malhotra Once Fought With Him For Alia Bhatt; Calls Him, “Dhobi Ka Kutta Na Ghar Ka Na Ghaat Ka”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube