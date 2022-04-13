Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is the son of legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, made his acting debut 22 years ago with Refugee. The film also marked the first film of Kareena Kapoor Khan. JP Dutta’s directorial was the fifth highest grosser of the year 2000.

Following this, he went on to appear in several films like Zameen, Dhoom, Yuva, Sarkar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Bunty Aur Babli to name a few. Now the actor has opened up about the early days of his career and being under pressure while starting out.

Abhishek Bachchan recently appeared on Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey and admitted that being under a lot of pressure because his father was an overachiever. He also recalled the time when he was shooting his first film Refugee. At that time several villagers had heard reports of Amitabh Bachchan’s son filming his first scene and so they came to see the shoot in Bhuj, Gujarat.

The entire star cast had also come to see his work. Recalling the experience, Jr Bachchan said, “Initially yes, to be very honest. Initially, it was like what will people say, what will people think. I remember that I was shooting for Refugee, my first film, and it was my first shot. Aur dher saare log aa gaye the dekhne ke liye kyunki sunne mein aaya tha ki Bachchan ka beta jo hai wo shooting kar raha hai. People from nearby villages came and filled in tractors. The whole star cast, Anupam (Kher) uncle was in the picture, and he was also one of my acting teachers and I knew him from my childhood so he also came. Kareena (Kapoor), Kulbhushan (Kharbanda) ji, and Padmini Kapila ji were in the scene. Reena Roy and all the other actors in the star cast came thinking ‘arey bacche ka pehla shot hai, dekhte hain kya karta hai.”

Abhishek Bachchan further said, “Aur mai ekdam baukhla gaya tha (And I became completely flustered). I messed up my scene several times. I just panicked. I started thinking ki ye log abhi hotel jaayenge, PCO mein ghuske phone karenge, dad ko bolenge ‘Ek dum bakwas hai, isko picture se nikal do aur isko kahi aur laga do kaam pe (I thought these people will go to hotel and call up my father and tell him that I am very bad and kick me out of the film).’ Then I started thinking ‘Oh they’ve all come to see Mr Bachchan’s son and I am going to be such an epic failure, disappointment.”

