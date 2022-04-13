Salman Khan is one of the friendliest celebrities in Bollywood. He has helped a lot of young actors and actresses by launching them into the entertainment industry. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when he asked Shahid Kapoor to perform on his Rockstars World Tour and while practising for the same, the Jersey actor corrected his steps which didn’t go well with the superstar. However, the two are on a cordial relationship term now and this happened way back in time. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Shahid is a brutally honest actor and doesn’t shy away from expressing his views on anything and everything. Even on social media, Shahid never misses a chance to give it back to the trolls who try to attack him online.

It was when Shahid Kapoor just entered Bollywood and was dating Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two were in a very serious relationship and dated for over 5 years. In 2007, Salman Khan was doing his Rockstars World Tour and Shahid was a part of it too.

Now Shahid Kapoor is known for his dancing skills in the industry and while practising for the tour, he corrected a step or two of Salman Khan which didn’t go well with the superstar who was left angry at that point in time as per the reports.

Reportedly, Kareena Kapoor Khan played the mediator between the two and tried to sort it out.

Later in 2009, both Salman Khan and Shahid Kapoor hugged it out when the Jersey actor appeared on his reality show ‘10 ka Dum’.

What are your thoughts on Salman and Shahid’s feud back in the day? Tell us in the comments below.

