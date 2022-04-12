Back in the day, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s love story was the talk of the town. It was when the duo was shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ that they fell in love with each other and soon their relationship started doing the rounds in the entertainment industry. However, their relationship didn’t last long and they parted ways in 2002. And in 2007 Aishwarya tied the knot with actor Abhishek Bachchan. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Salman reacted to Aish’s wedding with Abhi. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Salman’s relationship with Aishwarya was a popular one back in the day. Their breakup was really nasty and the actress revealed some spine-chilling details in her interview later. In fact, she also revealed that Salman would physically hit her in their relationship and she would go to work the next day as if nothing happened.

In 2007, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan finally moved on and tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan. Their wedding was one of the most expensive weddings of all time in the B-town and was attended by A-listers back then.

Later in an interview with India TV, Salman Khan opened up about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s wedding to Abhishek Bachchan and said, “The best thing I would want for her is to have a happy life.”

That’s such a sweet thing to say.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Tiger 3 and fans are desperately waiting for it to be released.

