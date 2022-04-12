Veteran star Jeetendra is one of the celebrated actors in Bollywood. To earn his place in the Bollywood industry, the actor struggled in his initial days. In several interviews, he has revealed how he did small roles in films just to survive. While appearing in The Kapil Sharma show he spoke about playing a body double role of a heroine during his struggling days. Scroll down below to read the whole scoop.

Apart from being a talented actor, he’s also a producer. He also appeared in Telugu language films in the 80s. Although he worked in Geet Gaya Patharon Ne and Boond Jo Ban Gayee Moti, he gained recognition with the 1967 film Farz.

When Jeetendra graced the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, the veteran star was asked, “When you were struggling, you played the role of heroine’s body double. What was that story?” To this, the actor replied, “Yes… now you think, I am a junior artist in the picture ‘Sehra’ and have to do Chamchagiri of Shantaram ji, I am ready to do anything.”

Jeetendra added, “So duplicate was not found in Bikaner. You will not believe that I played a duplicate of Sandhya ji. In those days, clothes were also like that and Shantaram ji was an authentic filmmaker and neither made me an authentic girl.”

In an interview, Mumtaz who used to work in small films revealed the actor once refused to work with her in Boond Jo Ban Gayee Moti. The Hatim Tai star wasn’t happy with her inclusion in the film due to her track record. The film’s director even gave him a choice to leave the film but somehow he got convinced and worked on the film that went on to become a blockbuster.

In 2012, Mumtaz opened up about the incident and told First Post, “Ya, Jeetendra said, ‘Mumtaz ke saath main kaam nahin karunga’ (I don’t want to work with her). Shantaramji put his foot down. He told Jeetu, ‘If you don’t want to work with her, you leave the film. I’ll take another hero.’ But Jeetuji finally relented. I held no grudges against Jeetuji because in those days many big heroes refused to work with me.”

