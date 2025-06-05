Legendary actor Jeetendra who is also fondly known as the ‘Jumping Jack’ of Hindi cinema has established a rich legacy for himself over the years. He has been part of movies like Himmatwala, The Burning Train, Ek Hi Bhool, Khudgarz, Thaanedaar and many more. Recently, he, along with his family closed a stellar 855 crore land sale in Mumbai.

Jeetendra’s Family Net Worth

Talking about the land sale deal, the firms, Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited, and Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited which is owned by Jeetendra and his family, sold a land parcel in Mumbai’s Andheri area for 855 crore. According to Times Now, the transaction was registered in May 2025. The deal included a stamp duty of 8.69 crore, and the registration charges amounted to Rs 30,000. This will inevitably impact the joint net worth of the actor and his family. While the exact net worth of the actor’s wife Shobha Kapoor is not available, his combined net worth along with that of daughter Ektaa Kapoor and son, Tusshar Kapoor currently, comes to a whopping 149 crores.

Jeetendra’s Net Worth

According to Lifestyle Asia, Jeetendra’s net worth is 10.84 crores. His annual income comes to 3 crores while his monthly income comes to 26 lakhs. He furthermore serves as the Chairman of the Balaji Telefilms and Balaji Motion Pictures. The total revenue generated from the production house is a whopping 422 crore. He resides in the luxurious Krishna Bungalow in Juhu along with his wife Shobha Kapoor and daughter Ektaa Kapoor which is said to be worth 200 crores. He also owns a Range Rover worth 3 crores.

Ektaa Kapoor’s Net Worth

Over the years, Ektaa Kapoor has established herself as the ultimate TV Czarina with her esteemed position as one of the most successful television and film producers. She also ventured into the digital sphere with the OTT platform, ALTBalaji. According to the Financial Express, her net worth is around 95 crores with her monthly salary being 2.8 crores and annual income coming to 30 crores. She serves as the Joint Managing Director and Creative Director of Balaji Telefilms. Apart from residing in the palatial Krishna bungalow with her parents, she also owns the Altamound Road residence in South Mumbai worth 30 crores. At the same time, her Balaji Telefilms Office is worth 60 crores in Andheri. She owns a Mercedes-Benz S Class Maybach S 500 worth 1.86 crore, a Jaguar F-Pace worth 70 lakhs and a Bentley Continental GT worth 3.57 crore.

Tusshar Kapoor’s Net Worth

Tusshar Kapoor’s film career might not have seen a massive success barring the Golmaal franchise but he has established himself as a producer with Tusshar Entertainment House and also serves as the Non-Executive Non-Independent Director at Balaji Telefilms. According to ABP Live, his net worth is said to be around 44 crores. While his monthly income is around 40 lakhs, his annual salary is said to be around 5 crores. He owns luxurious wheels like Audi Q7, BMW 7 and Porsche Cayenne.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion and lifestyle articles!

Must Read: Ravi Mohan Net Worth 2025: Actor To Lose 3.75% Of His Current Assets Per Year – Estranged Wife Aarti Ravi’s Huge Alimony Demand!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News