A storm hit actor Ravi Mohan’s life when his married life fell apart, and it was followed by inevitable public scrutiny. Every detail, every demand, and every counter-argument has turned a fodder, taking a toll on both Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife Aarti Ravi. The latest speculation is the alimony amount which is being discussed widely.

The Divorce Plea & The Cohabitation Request!

While the actor has constantly urged for a divorce plea despite the Chennai court mediating and directing reconciliation, the actor is steadfast on the demand, while his wife Aarti Ravi insisted on cohabitation!

Aarti Ravi Demands 40 Lakh Per Month!

As per a report by India Today, Aarti Ravi has demanded an alimony of 40 lakh per month as her maintenance. There have been a lot of blame and allegations from both sides, and the matter is being heard in the court as Aarti blamed a third person for destroying her married life!

Jayam Ravi Net Worth 2025

The actor, who called his wife controlling after 15 years of marriage, enjoys a net worth of 128 crore, as per a report by Asianet Newsable from September 2024. However, paying 40 lakh a month means shelling out 4.8 crore per year to the wife. This would mean that the actor will lose 3.75% of his current net worth every year.

Fight Over Assets

The Kadhalikka Neramillai actor recently sought police help to recover his assets, including his car and other properties, complaining that his wife, Aarti, had barred him from their home. However, later, the matter was sorted out mutually.

Ravi Mohan’s Per Film Salary!

As per IMDb, Ravi Mohan charges 10 – 12 crore per film. His remuneration reportedly jumped as he was rumored to charge a whopping amount of 16 crore for Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi, helmed by Sudha Kongara. However, later, it was reported that all the actors had opted for the profit-sharing model.

Hopefully, the actor and his estranged wife sort out the family turmoil amicably and lead their lives peacefully, choosing their separate ways.

