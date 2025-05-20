Superstar Jr NTR celebrates his 42nd birthday today (May 20). It was a double whammy for his fans since the teaser of his Bollywood debut, War 2 was also dropped today. Here is looking at his stellar net worth which is a testimony to his rich legacy, hard work and talent.

Jr NTR’s Assets And Possessions

According to Idiva, Jr NTR owns a luxurious mansion in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area which is worth 25 crore. He also owns a private jet worth 80 crore. Not only this but the RRR actor became the first Indian to own Lamborghini Urus worth 5 crore.

His other luxury wheels include a BMW worth crore, a Range Rover worth 2 crore, a Mercedes-Bemz worth 1 crore and a Porsche worth 1 crore. Apart from this, Jr NTR also owns some exquisite watches. This includes a Patek Philippe Nautilus 40 MM worth 2.5 crore and a Richard Mille watch worth 4 crore.

Jr NTR’s Net Worth

The report further stated that Jr NTR’s net worth as of the year 2025 is around 500 crore. His extensive net worth primarily consists of his income from his films, brand endorsements and business ventures coupled with some investments. A report in News 24 states that the Devara actor charges between 45 to 80 crore for his movies.

He owns a production house called Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao Arts. Plus, he also owns a Kabbadi team called Telugu Titans. Jr NTR has also invested in a film studio in Shamshabad. His smart investments and business ventures have also contributed immensely in his net worth.

Jr NTR In War 2

Jr NTR will be making his Bollywood debut with War 2. The film also has him star opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film marks the 6 movie in the YRF spy universe.

