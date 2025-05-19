In IPL 2025, there have been several hits and misses. If we talk about the positive outcomes, several Indian cricketers have displayed their immense talent with the bat and ball. One such shining player of the year is Kannur Lokesh Rahul, aka KL Rahul. Over the years, he has displayed his mettle as an excellent batter, and even in this ongoing season, plenty of runs have come from his bat. He has always been rewarded with hefty salaries in exchange for such game-changing batting. Any guesses about how much earnings he has made from the league? Let’s discuss it below!

Born on April 18, 1992, the right-handed batsman is known for his controlled yet impactful game in the top and middle order. Over the years, his game has improved a lot, and he’s considered a brilliant batsman who knows how to adapt his batting according to the format or the situation. In IPL, he has impressed everyone with his aggressive yet technical performances.

Started his IPL career with a modest salary

KL Rahul made his IPL debut in 2013, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru bought him at just 10 lakh. He didn’t get many chances in the first season and was released by the team. In 2014, he went to Sunrisers Hyderabad at a salary of 1 crore. Even in 2015, he stayed with Hyderabad at the same price.

Massive hike in IPL 2011

In 2016, KL Rahul was transferred to RCB at the same price. He had a good season the same year, scoring 397 runs at an average of 44. He was retained in IPL 2017 but couldn’t play any games due to injury. In 2018, he was released by RCB and bought by Punjab Kings at a staggering price of 11 crores. Playing for Punjab, he had an excellent season in 2018 with a total of 659 runs at an average of 55.

And the money minting spree continues, resulting in hefty cumulative earnings!

Thanks to extraordinary batting, the star Indian batsman was protected by Punjab at the same price of 11 crores up to 2021. In 2022, Lucknow Super Giants got him at a salary of a huge 17 crores. Due to his impressive performance, he was retained in IPL 2023 and 2024. In IPL 2025 mega auction, he was released, and Delhi Capitals quickly got him at 14 crores.

So, in total, KL Rahul participated in 13 IPL seasons, and throughout this journey, he amassed a colossal 113.10 crores.

