After a gap of one week, IPL 2025 is all set to resume tomorrow, May 17. The league will resume with a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders. But before the matches start, there have been too many reports and speculations in the market. Due to international commitments, many overseas players won’t be able to play the remaining IPL matches in the new schedule. Mumbai Indians is one of the teams that will suffer due to the reshuffled schedule, as Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton won’t be available. Amid this, there are reports of Jonny Bairstow joining the team.

Jonny Bairstow is likely to join Mumbai Indians

Both Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton were significant players for Mumbai Indians. But under unavoidable circumstances, the team is already in talks with Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson to replace their in-form players, as per ESPNCricinfo. Many feel that Jonny joining the squad will be a good thing as he’s a game-changer.

Smashing debut in 2019

If talks come to a fruitful conclusion, Jonny Bairstow will make his debut for Mumbai Indians in IPL. Known for his power-hitting, the 35-year-old right-hand batsman made his IPL debut in 2019. He was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad at 2.20 crores. In the first season itself, he displayed his batting skills by scoring a century. He scored 445 runs in 2019, at an average of 55.62 and a strike rate of 157.

Bairstow witnessed his first hike in 2022; unsold in 2025

In 2020, Hyderabad retained Jonny at the same price. He had a good season in 2020, scoring 345 runs. In 2021, he stayed with Hyderabad at the same price. In 2022, he was released by Hyderabad and was bought by Punjab Kings at a salary of 6.75 crores.

In 2022, Jonny Bairstow had a decent season, with 253 runs coming from his bat. In 2023, Punjab retained him at the same salary, but he didn’t play a single match due to injury. In 2024, too, he remained with Punjab at the same price.

Surprisingly, despite scoring almost 300 runs in 2024, Jonny was unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Total IPL earnings of Jonny Bairstow

Overall, the English cricketer played a total of six seasons in IPL. From 2019 to 2024, Jonny Bairstow made a good 26.85 crores. Let’s see how much he gets for his debut with Mumbai Indians.

