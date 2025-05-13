Amid the tension between India and Pakistan, IPL 2025 was suspended on May 9. Before the cricket league was officially suspended, the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was stopped mid-way for security reasons, resulting in no result. Finally, after a week-long halt, the most popular cricket league will resume officially this Saturday, as announced by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI). Keep reading for a detailed report!

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces avenged the death of innocent civilians by carrying out Operation Sindoor, destroying terror infrastructure in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan. This was followed by a tense situation between the two countries, and finally, the ceasefire was announced on May 10.

IPL 2025 is back on track!

As things seemed to be getting back on track, there were speculations about BCCI discussing the resumption of IPL 2025. Finally, yesterday, the board officially announced that the league matches will resume on May 17. The remaining 17 matches will be played across six venues: Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. The decision was taken after discussions with the government.

Take a look at the revised IPL 2025 schedule:

May 17 (7:30 PM IST) – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders (venue- Bengaluru)

(7:30 PM IST) – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders (venue- Bengaluru) May 18 (3:30 PM IST) – Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings (venue- Jaipur)

(3:30 PM IST) – Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings (venue- Jaipur) May 18 (7:30 PM IST) – Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans (venue- Delhi)

(7:30 PM IST) – Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans (venue- Delhi) May 19 (7:30 PM IST) – Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (venue- Lucknow)

(7:30 PM IST) – Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (venue- Lucknow) May 20 (7:30 PM IST) – Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (venue- Delhi)

(7:30 PM IST) – Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (venue- Delhi) May 21 (7:30 PM IST) – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals (venue- Mumbai)

(7:30 PM IST) – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals (venue- Mumbai) May 22 (7:30 PM IST) – Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants (venue- Ahmedabad)

(7:30 PM IST) – Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants (venue- Ahmedabad) May 23 (7:30 PM IST) – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (venue- Bengaluru)

(7:30 PM IST) – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (venue- Bengaluru) May 24 (7:30 PM IST) – Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (venue- Jaipur)

(7:30 PM IST) – Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (venue- Jaipur) May 25 (3:30 PM IST) – Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings (venue- Ahmedabad)

(3:30 PM IST) – Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings (venue- Ahmedabad) May 25 (7:30 PM IST) – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders (venue- Delhi)

(7:30 PM IST) – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders (venue- Delhi) May 26 (7:30 PM IST) – Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians (venue- Jaipur)

(7:30 PM IST) – Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians (venue- Jaipur) May 27 (7:30 PM IST) – Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (venue- Lucknow)

(7:30 PM IST) – Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (venue- Lucknow) May 29 (7:30 PM IST) – Qualifier 1 (venue- To be confirmed)

(7:30 PM IST) – Qualifier 1 (venue- To be confirmed) May 30 (7:30 PM IST) – Eliminator (venue- To be confirmed)

(7:30 PM IST) – Eliminator (venue- To be confirmed) June 1 (7:30 PM IST) – Qualifier 2 (venue- To be confirmed)

(7:30 PM IST) – Qualifier 2 (venue- To be confirmed) June 3 (7:30 PM IST) – Final (venue- To be confirmed)

RCB in big trouble?

While fans are happy that IPL 2025 is resuming, Virat Kohli‘s RCB will likely suffer a big blow. The team’s spearhead of pace attack, Josh Hazlewood, might miss the remaining league matches. Besides the shoulder injury, his IPL journey might face a break this year because Cricket Australia wants him to be fit for the World Test Championship final at Lord’s.

So, Hazlewood might take a complete rest by missing IPL 2025 and get fit for the final at Lord’s. For the unversed, Hazlewood has been a match-winner for RCB this season and has already taken 18 wickets this year.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more cricket-related updates!

Must Read: Virat Kohli Quits Test Cricket Officially, Take A Look At His Per-Match Salary & Impressive Stats From The 14-Year Career!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News