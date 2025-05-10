During IPL 2025, Ambati Rayudu grabbed the headlines for not-so-good reasons. Known for being vocal about his feelings, the ex-Indian cricketer faced a backlash on social media platforms for being too biased about Chennai Super Kings, especially MS Dhoni. But before being a commentator, he enjoyed a good reputation in the league for his impressive batting skills. And for being a valuable player, Rayudu made good earnings in his entire journey.

In the ongoing season of Indian Premier League, Rayudu constantly grabbed the limelight for his remarks in commentary. However, fans praised him for being a loyalist of Chennai Super Kings even after retiring from the league. But before making a name as one of the leading batters of CSK, he had proved his mettle while playing for Mumbai Indians.

Ambati Rayudu made his IPL debut in 2010 with Mumbai Indians. During his first season, he was paid just 12 lakh. In the first season, he displayed a spark and scored 356 runs at an average of 27. This resulted in a hike of up to 30 lakh in the next season. He played at the same price up to 2013.

As Ambati Rayudu offered depth and stability in the batting lineup, Mumbai Indians paid him a solid 4 crore salary in 2014. He played at the same price for Mumbai Indians even in IPL 2015, 2016, and 2017. While his performance was good in 2014, 2015, and 2016, his average dropped to 18 in 2017, which led to his release from Mumbai Indians.

After being released from Mumbai Indians, Ambati Rayudu was picked up by Chennai Super Kings in 2018 at a price of 2.20 crores. He had his best-ever season in IPL 2018, scoring 602 runs at an average of 43. With such a superb performance, CSK kept Rayudu in their camp up to 2021, but he wasn’t given a hike.

In 2022, he received his highest-ever salary of 6.25 crores. Considering his decent performance in 2022, CSK retained him in 2023 at the same price. However, in 2023, he had a poor run with an average of around 16. In the same year, after the league ended, he announced his retirement from the IPL.

As we can see, Ambati Rayudu played 14 seasons of IPL, making him a league veteran. Throughout this glorious journey, he made an impressive cumulative earnings of 38.32 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more cricket-related stories and updates!

Must Read: IPL 2025 Put On Hold Amid The Growing Tension Between India & Pakistan – Details Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News