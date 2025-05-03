Pandya brothers have already left their impact on IPL 2025! For Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya is giving his all – be it his captaincy, batting, bowling, or fielding. On the other side, his elder brother, Krunal Pandya, has also proved his class by picking up important wickets and playing a crucial knock. As an all-rounder, Krunal has always received a good sum from the franchises. So today, let’s look at how much money he has earned over the years and his salary for every season.

Born on March 24, 1991, Krunal is an Indian all-rounder. He is a left-handed batsman and bowls slow left-arm orthodox. He made his international debut in 2018, playing a T20I against West Indies. Internationally, he couldn’t do much, and his numbers are just fair. However, in the world of IPL, he is one of the most important all-rounders.

Krunal Pandya began his IPL journey by playing for Mumbai Indians in 2016. In the first season, he received an impressive paycheck of 2 crores. With a decent all-round performance, Mumbai retained him in 2017, where he received the same salary. In 2017, he scored 243 runs and also picked up 10 wickets. Due to such a performance, his salary witnessed a massive hike.

In 2018, Mumbai Indians paid Krunal Pandya a hefty 8.8 crores, his biggest IPL paycheck ever. Due to his good performance, the team retained him at the same price in 2019 and 2020. Again, in 2021, he remained with the Mumbai Indians at the same price tag.

After an ordinary performance in 2021, Krunal was released. In 2022, he was bought by Lucknow Super Giants at a solid price of 8.25 crores, thus proving his demand in IPL. In 2022, he performed decently, leading to his retainment by the team for the next two years.

After a not-so-good performance in 2024, Krunal Pandya was released by Lucknow. During the IPL 2025 mega auction, Royal Challengers Bengaluru bought him at 5.75 crores, a salary drop of 30.30% from 2024.

Overall, the valuable all-rounder has earned an impressive sum of 69.7 crores through 10 seasons of IPL.

