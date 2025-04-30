Indian Premier League, aka IPL, has provided a platform for many talented Indian cricketers to show their true potential before making it to the national team. The league has also helped many settle down financially and enjoy solid returns for their talent. One such player is Arshdeep Singh, who has made enough fortune for himself by displaying his impressive game. So today, we’ll look at his total earnings made through the league!

Born on February 5, 1999, Arshdeep is a left-arm medium pacer who made his international debut in a T20I match in July 2022. While he played limited ODI matches for India, he got a chance to showcase his bowling talent in T20I games. Known for bowling efficiently and taking wickets in the death overs, Arshdeep has also carved a niche for himself in IPL.

For those who don’t know, Arshdeep Singh started his IPL journey in 2019, when he was bought by Punjab Kings. In the debut season, he was paid a salary of 20 lakh. He was retained for the next season at the same price. Even in 2021, he was paid the same amount. He displayed an impressive performance in 2021 by taking 18 wickets, thus leading to his first major hike in 2022.

In 2022, Punjab Kings paid a solid 4 crores to keep Arshdeep Singh on their side. He was retained at the same amount in 2023, where he picked up 17 wickets. In 2024, he received the same amount, and it turned out to be the star bowler’s best season, as he picked up 19 wickets.

Due to the impressive performance in 2024, Punjab Kings didn’t hesitate to pay him the bomb amount of 18 crores in the next season. Yes, you read that right! Arshdeep Singh received his biggest paycheck in IPL 2025, which is much higher than the present salaries of several big players. Compared to his own debut season, he witnessed an astonishing hike of 8900%.

For IPL 2025, MS Dhoni was retained by Chennai Super Kings at 4 crores. If a comparison is made, he has secured a 350% higher sum than Dhoni. Speaking about the total earnings, the left-handed pacer has amassed an impressive 30.60 crores in just 7 years.

