While the young players are impressing us with their impeccable cricketing skills, veterans are still showing their power in the Indian Premier League, aka IPL. Yuzvendra Chahal is one such veteran of the league, who continues to impact the game with his impressive bowling. Over the years, he has proved his dominance and has also enjoyed hefty paychecks for his wicket-taking ability. So today, we’ll be tracing his salaries over the years and total earnings.

Born on 23 July 1990, Chahal is a right-arm leg spin bowler. He made his international debut in June 2016. Over the years, he displayed his talent and proved his mettle as a wicket-taking leg spinner of the Indian cricket team. He has been an impactful player in the T20 and ODI formats. Apart from his international career, he has also garnered attention due to his impressive performance in the Indian Premier League.

Yuzvendra Chahal made his IPL debut in 2011. He was bought by Mumbai Indians for 10 lakh. At the same price, he remained with Mumbai for three years. Royal Challengers Bengaluru acquired his services at the same price in 2014. In 2014, he picked up 14 wickets with a good economy rate of 7.01.

In 2015, Yuzvendra Chahal remained with RCB at the same price. With the same paycheck, he played for Bengaluru till 2017. In 2017, he picked up 13 wickets, leading to his first much-deserved salary hike in the next year.

In 2018, Chahal played for Bengaluru at a salary of 6 crores. He played for Bengaluru at the same price for the next three years. In 2022, Rajasthan Royals bought him at 6.50 crores. He played for Rajasthan at the same price tag for two more years. In 2025, he received the biggest paycheck of his career, showing a jump of a huge 176.92% from 6.50 crores.

In IPL 2025, Punjab Kings played a big bet on Yuzvendra Chahal by paying him a salary of a whopping 18 crores.

Overall, the highest wicket-taker of IPL has amassed an impressive 62.20 crores by playing 15 seasons.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such cricket-related stories and updates!

Must Read: IPL: Yashasvi Jaiswal Has Made Over 30 Crores In Six Seasons, All Thanks To 2025’s Hefty Salary That Is Higher Than Hardik Pandya!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News