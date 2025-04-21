Many talented Indian cricketers have managed to create an impact in IPL 2025. While the Indian Premier League is more of a batsman’s game, some exceptional bowlers have already made a name for themselves this season. One such successful bowler is Varun Chakravarthy. He’s currently playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and unleashing a beast inside him with his superb spin bowling.

Born on August 29, 1991, Varun is a right-arm leg spin bowler. He made his international debut in 2021 with a T20I game and played his first ODI match in February 2025. He is well known for his accurate bowling and wicket-taking ability. He displayed his skill with his brilliant performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. For those who don’t know, he was the second-highest wicket-taker in the Champions Trophy.

In IPL, Varun Chakravarthy made his debut in 2019 with Punjab Kings. In the debut season, he was bought at a staggering price of 8.4 crores. However, in the first season, he played just one match and didn’t get a chance to showcase his quality spin. In 2020, KKR bought him for 4 crores.

In 2020, he pulled off an impressive performance by taking 17 wickets at an economy of 6.84. As a result, he was retained by KKR in 2021 at the same price. In 2021, he took 18 wickets and was retained by the team again for 2022. But this time, he was a solid hike as his salary went from 4 crores to 8 crores.

Varun Chakravarthy was retained by KKR for 8 crores in 2023, where he took an impressive 20 wickets. The team again retained him in 2024 at the same price. In 2024, he picked up 21 wickets, his best in the IPL so far.

In IPL 2025, KKR retained Varun, considering his importance and consistent performance. He was paid a whopping 12 crores, a hike of 50% from 2024. This amount is 700% higher than the paycheck of Ajinkya Rahane (1.5 crores), KKR’s captain.

Talking about a cumulative total, the star leg spinner has earned a superb 52.4 crores through all IPL seasons he played.

