Cricket fans are over the moon as IPL 2025 (Indian Premier League) begins today! Shah Rukh Khan, Disha Patani, Karan Aujla, and Shreya Ghoshal will reportedly perform at the opening ceremony. It’s going to be an epic battle between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Scroll below for a detailed comparison between the highest-paid and the least members from both squads.

RCB highest-paid vs lowest-paid squad member for IPL 2025

Most would have guessed it by now: Virat Kohli is the highest-paid member of Royal Challengers Bangalore. For IPL 2025, RCB retained him by paying a whopping sum of 21 crores. The second highest-paid player is Josh Hazlewood (12.50 crores), followed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (10.75 crores).

On the other hand, the least-paid auction bid is 30 lakhs, and Royal Challengers Bangalore hit gold as they brought as many as four players at such a low price. Swastik Chikara, Manoj Bhandage, Abhinandan Singh, and Mohit Rathee are the least paid with the same amount.

KKR highest-paid vs lowest-paid squad member for IPL 2025

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla owned Kolkata Knight Riders went all out on day 1 of the IPL 2025 auction. They paid a record-breaking sum of 23.75 crores for Venkatesh Iyer, now the most expensive all-rounder in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Venkatesh Iyer is taking home around 2.75 crores higher salary than Virat Kohli, which is a huge deal! He is also paid 7816% higher than the least-paid KKR squad members. Kolkata Knight Riders purchased Mayank Markande and Luvnith Sisodia at only 30 lahks each.

More about KKR vs RCB

The debut match of the 18th season of the IPL will witness Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore. The inauguration ceremony will begin at 6 PM at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IPL 2025 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Cricket fans can tune into the JioHotstar app to watch the opening ceremony, followed by the big battle.

