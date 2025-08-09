Shah Rukh Khan and his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), are currently on cloud nine, having made it to the finals. The superstar made sure to attend almost every match this year to show his support to the players. Along with SRK, Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta have also owned the team since 2008.

So far, SRK’s team has won the IPL twice, in 2012 and 2014. After 10 years since its last win, KKR fans hope that the team takes home the trophy again. However, there have also been times when Shah Rukh Khan’s team struggled to even be in a good position on the IPL leaderboard.

Shah Rukh Khan On His IPL Team KKR

In an interview in 2014, the Dunki star was asked if he ever scolded his KKR team players. In his answer, Shah Rukh Khan revealed the kind of advice people give him about his players. Some even suggested that he should take MS Dhoni into his team.

Shah Rukh Khan told TellyChakkar, “Except for at Wankhede, I haven’t yelled at people. In fact, in films, a lot of things happen, but I work with low composure and with love. And these players don’t lose on purpose. People have told me things like why are you asking a particular player to bowl or why don’t I take Dhoni in my team. Then I have to explain that he is with another team (Chennai Super Kings). I have heard from my mother-in-law how a team should be and also from the panwala from whom I buy cigarettes. All this used to make me angry; I used to sit in my sister’s room and watch TV as nobody comes there; have also shed my tears there.”

He added, “I’ve seen a big guy like Chris Gayle sitting and crying away under the shower after we lost. Yes, it was disturbing and I did get angry with people who told me what to do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)

In the same interview, Shah Rukh Khan was asked if he ever thought of bailing out of his IPL team. Khan answered that he would never leave KKR! The Pathaan star said that his team goes up and down with them. The thought of bailing out on his team never crossed his mind, and he said, “This is for keeps.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)

Meanwhile, after KKR’s match in Ahmedabad, Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital due to heatstroke. The actor was suffering from dehydration and was taken to the hospital when he wasn’t feeling well. A few hours later, the superstar was discharged.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: When Poonam Dhillon Refused To Wear An Itsy-Bitsy Bikini In Trishul “I Was Comfortable In A Swimming Costume But..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News