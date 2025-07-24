Poonam Dhillon is one of the finest actresses in Bollywood. Poonam made her debut in 1978 with Yash Chopra’s Trishul and has a career spanning over four decades. Some of her notable films include Kala Patthar, Dard, Karma, among others. However, did you know that at the age of 16, Poonam strictly stood by her principles by refusing to wear a bikini? Read on to know more.

Poonam Dhillon Was Asked To Wear Bikini

In a conversation with ANI, Poonam Dhillon shared an incident when Yash Chopra asked her to wear a bikini for a song shoot, and refused to wear it because she was uncomfortable. Dhillon shared, “Yash Chopra said we are going to shoot a scene at the Oberoi’s hotel swimming pool. They brought some bikinis for me, and I said I’m not going to wear them. Mrs Yash Chopra told me that ‘this little defiant girl, just threw the bikinis and said, I won’t wear this.’ I asked her, ‘Did I do such a horrible thing?’ But then she told me that I was very clear.”

Poonam Dhillon Has Been A Swimmer Since Her Childhood

The Yeh Vaada Raha actress further revealed that she had been a swimmer since her childhood and that she was comfortable wearing a swimming costume, even shorts, but not a bikini. “I’ve been a swimmer since my childhood. I’ve been swimming up to state level. I was comfortable with a swimming costume, but that itsy-bitsy thing wasn’t comfortable. So, I said I’ll wear a swimming costume. I’m comfortable with shorts because I used to do gymnastics in school. But to suddenly wear this little thing.. So finally, after much back-and-forth, they got me one full piece in green colour,” she added.

“Yash Chopra’s wife, Pam ji, used to tell me, ‘You were a little girl, but you were so very sure of your mind.’ I don’t remember this at all. I can’t imagine myself throwing something and saying I won’t wear it,” she concluded.

More About Trishul

Directed by Yash Chopra, Trishul is a multi-starrer film which features Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Waheeda Rahman, Poonam Dhillon, Shashi Kapoor, among others. The film was a superhit and was well praised by the audience at that time.

