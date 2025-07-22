Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most iconic stars of Hindi cinema. From being labelled as ‘failed newcomer’ to the only ‘Shahenshah’ of Bollywood, he has come a long way. Amitabh had his fair share of struggle as he initially struggled to carve a niche for himself in the industry. It was in 1973 with the film Zanjeer that Bachchan experienced success and rose to stardom and has never stopped since then. However, in the mid-1990’s, Amitabh Bachchan faced a severe financial crisis when he started his own production house called Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL), which led him to bankruptcy and a debt of approximately Rs 90 crore. Let’s look back at the time when Abhishek Bachchan opened up on those tough times. Read on to know more.

Abhishek Bachchan Supported Amitabh Bachchan Amid Financial Crises

In a conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Abhishek reminisced about dropping out of college to support his father amid financial crises. Junior Bachchan shared, “Truth be told, I left university — I was studying in Boston University. I left my education because my father was going through a really tough time, financially. He had started a business called ABCL, and I just felt I didn’t think I was qualified to help him in any which way, but I just felt as a son I needed to be around my father. So, I left my college and came back, and I started helping him in his company. I started as a production boy, so I actually was a glorified teammaker. And that’s when I met Ajay Devgn. We knew each other as kids because both our fathers used to work together, and we grew in the same neighbourhood.”

Amitabh Bachchan Called Abhishek Bachchan Late At Night

Abhishek further shared that he was a production boy on the film in which Ajay Devgn was acting. Ajay supported him and taught him pretty much everything about the film industry. The Dasvi star shared an incident when Amitabh called him late at night to the study room and told him, “Things aren’t working out, my movies aren’t working out, business is not working out, nothing is working out. I’ve always believed that when everything is going wrong, go back to basics. He said, ‘I’m an actor; I have to go back to acting, and I’m not happy with the way I’m looking, I’m feeling. I’m going to do something about it, and I’ve decided we’re going to make this work. You and I are going to work very hard, and I hate to say this to you because you’re going to be making your foray into films, but we’re going to fight.”

Amitabh Bachchan Asked Yash Chopra To Help Him

Defying the odds, Amitabh Bachchan made the bold decision to rebuild his career from the ground up. As Abhishek Bachchan recalled, his father personally reached out to filmmaker Yash Chopra for help. “He walked over to Mr. Yash Chopra’s house and said, ‘I don’t have any work. My films aren’t doing well, the business has failed, and no one is offering me roles. I’m here to ask for a film,’” Abhishek shared. Moved by his sincerity, Yash Chopra spoke to his son, Aditya Chopra, who offered Amitabh a role in Mohabbatein. The film marked a major turning point in the actor’s career. Around the same time, the opportunity to host Kaun Banega Crorepati also came his way, setting the stage for a remarkable comeback.

