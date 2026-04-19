Bhooth Bangla Box Office VS Top 5 Opening Weekends Of Akshay Kumar Post-COVID
Bhooth Bangla Box Office: All Set To Enter Akshay Kumar’s Top 5 Post-COVID Opening Weekends ( Photo Credit – Balaji Motion Pictures )

Akshay Kumar is on a winning streak with Bhooth Bangla already raking in 40 crore in just 2 days. The film is poised to shatter records and enter the superstar’s Top 5 post-pandemic opening weekends. In fact, it has already entered the top 10 list with only 2 days’ collection, and the third day collection might push it to the top 5 or better, top 3.

As of now, the horror comedy is comfortably sitting at the #6 spot in Akshay Kumar’s Top 10 post-COVID opening weekends. However, that is about to change in a matter of hours. The film currently needs only 3.11 crore on its first Sunday to kick OMG 2 out of the Top 5.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Opening Weekend

Given that the Sunday morning trends showed a massive 782% jump in ticket sales, crossing that 3.1 crore mark is just a formality. In fact, it is to be seen where Akshay Kumar will land in the list of his top opening weekends at the box office post-COVID.

Check out all the opening weekend collections of Akshay Kumar’s films post-COVID (India Net Collection).

  1. Housefull 5: 91.83 crore
  2. Sooryavanshi: 77.08 crore
  3. Sky Force: 73.20 crore
  4. Jolly LLB 3: 53.5 crore
  5. OMG 2: 43.11 crore
  6. Bhooth Bangla: 40 crore (in 2 days)
  7. Samrat Prithviraj: 39.4 crore
  8. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 39 crore
  9. Bachchhan Paandey: 37.25 crore
  10. Ram Setu: 35.27 crore
  11. Kesari Chapter 2: 29.62 crore
  12. Raksha Bandhan: 28.16 crore
  13. Khel Khel Mein: 15.07 crore
  14. Bell Bottom: 13.25 crore

With a 2-day total of 40 crore, Bhooth Bangla is looking at a massive 60-65 crore+ opening weekend. This would place it squarely behind only Housefull 5, Sooryavanshi, and Sky Force in the list of Akshay Kumar’s top opening weekends post-COVID.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 2: Becomes Priyadarshan’s 4th Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time Within 48 Hours!

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