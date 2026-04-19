Akshay Kumar is on a winning streak with Bhooth Bangla already raking in 40 crore in just 2 days. The film is poised to shatter records and enter the superstar’s Top 5 post-pandemic opening weekends. In fact, it has already entered the top 10 list with only 2 days’ collection, and the third day collection might push it to the top 5 or better, top 3.

As of now, the horror comedy is comfortably sitting at the #6 spot in Akshay Kumar’s Top 10 post-COVID opening weekends. However, that is about to change in a matter of hours. The film currently needs only 3.11 crore on its first Sunday to kick OMG 2 out of the Top 5.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Opening Weekend

Given that the Sunday morning trends showed a massive 782% jump in ticket sales, crossing that 3.1 crore mark is just a formality. In fact, it is to be seen where Akshay Kumar will land in the list of his top opening weekends at the box office post-COVID.

Check out all the opening weekend collections of Akshay Kumar’s films post-COVID (India Net Collection).

Housefull 5: 91.83 crore Sooryavanshi: 77.08 crore Sky Force: 73.20 crore Jolly LLB 3: 53.5 crore OMG 2: 43.11 crore Bhooth Bangla: 40 crore (in 2 days) Samrat Prithviraj: 39.4 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 39 crore Bachchhan Paandey: 37.25 crore Ram Setu: 35.27 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 29.62 crore Raksha Bandhan: 28.16 crore Khel Khel Mein: 15.07 crore Bell Bottom: 13.25 crore

With a 2-day total of 40 crore, Bhooth Bangla is looking at a massive 60-65 crore+ opening weekend. This would place it squarely behind only Housefull 5, Sooryavanshi, and Sky Force in the list of Akshay Kumar’s top opening weekends post-COVID.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 2: Becomes Priyadarshan’s 4th Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time Within 48 Hours!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News