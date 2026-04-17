Akshay Kumar is back in his favorite playground – horror-comedy, and the audience is clearly ready to play! Bhooth Bangla is showing a very good momentum on Day 1, with ticket sales taking a leap by over 100% in a mere three-hour window. After a string of experimental films, Akshay Kumar’s reunion with Priyadarshan has set the box office bells ringing. If early trends on BookMyShow are to go by, he is looking at a good opening day that might just challenge his recent records.

Akshay Kumar Starrer Takes 113% Jump!

The most celebratory achievement on Day 1 is the accelerated speed of the ticket sales. Between the early morning slots and the afternoon, the film has witnessed an incredible surge. In just a three-hour window, the rate of ticket sales jumped by a staggering 113%, proving that this Bhool Bhulaiyaa nostalgia is pulling family audiences to the theaters!

Bhooth Bangla Day 1 BMS Trends

The momentum is clearly visible when we look at the hourly breakdown of tickets sold on BookMyShow. Till 12 PM, the horror comedy registered a total ticket sale of 33K from 7 AM. From 1 to 2 PM, Bhooth Bangla registered 13.5K ticket sales, taking the total sales from 7 AM to 66.1K. As of 3 PM, the pace escalated further to 81.2K ticket sales.

Will It Beat Akshay Kumar’s Best?

The film will witness a further jump in the evening and night shows. The best opening day sales by an Akshay Kumar film were registered by Housefull 5, which sold 295K tickets on day 1 on BMS. At the current rate of 15K+ tickets per hour, and with the high-occupancy evening shows, the film has a chance to beat this number easily! Waiting for the final official figures to arrive!

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