Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla is off to a great start at the Indian box office. The fantasy horror-comedy is enjoying excellent buzz as it passes the audience test with flying colors. Priyadarshan’s directorial has kickstarted its opening day journey, in a neck-to-neck competition with Sky Force and Jolly LLB 3. Scroll below for the day 1 morning occupancy and ticket sales.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy

It would be safe to say that Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani co-starrer has lived upto the expectations. The paid previews scheduled on April 16, 2026, also witnessed a good response. As per Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla registered a morning occupancy of 10.02% on day 1.

Akshay Kumar starrer remained far better than Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 (8.97%) and Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo, which registered admissions of 8.63% during the morning shows. It is a regular working Friday, and the admissions will improve during the second half of the day.

How has it performed compared to Akshay Kumar’s 2025 releases?

Bhooth Bangla was a word-of-mouth-driven affair, so the trends will continue to rise from hereon as the reviews are favorable. The fantasy horror-comedy remained at par with Akshay Kumar’s 2025 releases, Sky Force (10.26%) and Jolly LLB 3 (10.28%). It remained slightly lower than Kesari Chapter 2 (12.67%) and Housefull 5 (13.86%). But the magic of the actor-director comedy duo is spreading like wildfire, and the tables will soon turn.

Selling tickets like hot cakes!

Priyadarshan‘s film is registering impressive trends on the online ticket booking platform, BookMyShow. In the last hour, it has sold 13.1K tickets. With the maximum show count in Hindi cinema, Bhooth Bangla is all set to dominate on its opening day.

It was predicted to open in the double digits on day 1, but Akshay Kumar starrer may very well clock the 20 crore milestone.

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Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): With 246% Jump, Akshay Kumar Starrer Registers 3rd Highest Pre-Sales Of 2026!

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