Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 is again among this week’s top five most-watched OTT films. The film has also achieved an interesting feat: It might even surpass Kumar’s Kesari: Chapter 2. The comedy sequel is a hit on OTT, according to the latest data, and it is also a hit on Amazon Prime Video. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film became one of the top three most-watched films on OTT, and it was initially released in theaters in its second week only. To get in the top three, Akshay’s film beat the viewership of films like Odela 2, Thaduram, Hit 3, and Good Bad Ugly. Upon release, it received mixed to negative reviews but seems to be doing well now on the streaming platform.

Housefull 5 OTT verdict week 3

Housefull 5 is the fifth installment in the Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Housefull franchise. According to the latest data provided by Ormax Media on their Instagram handle, it is once again the most-watched film of the week. The data is for the week of August 11-17. According to the report, the sequel garnered 3.4 million views in its third week and is at #1 in the top 5. Viewership decreased by 47.7% from last week, when it generated 6.5 million views.

OTT Viewership Summary

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the comedy thriller with an ensemble cast.

Week 1: 3.7 million views

Week 2: 6.5 million views

Week 3: 3.4 million views

Total: 13.6 million views

Beats Tourist Family as the 2nd most-viewed film of 2025 on OTT

After surpassing the 9.6 million viewership of Good Bad Uglt, Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 5 has also surpassed the total number of views of Tourist Family. It is a Tamil comedy drama starring M. Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar, and Kamalesh Jagan in key roles. Tourist Family garnered 13.1 million views, becoming the second most-viewed Indian film on OTT in 2025. Housefull 5 has beaten that viewership and achieved the second rank.

Here are the top 10 most viewed non-Netflix Indian films on OTT that arrived only after a theatrical release on the respective OTT platforms.

Kesari: Chapter 2: 18.1 Million Housefull 5: 10.2 million Tourist Family: 13.1 Million Good Bad Ugly: 9.6 Million HIT 3: 9 Million Bhool Chuk Maaf: 8.6 Million Thudarum: 8.5 Million Kuberaa: 8.1 Million Odela 2: 6.6 Million Veera Dheera Sooran: 7.7 Million

Aims at Kesari: Chapter 2 to usurp the #1 rank!

Housefull 5 is now around 5 million views away from overtaking Kesari: Chapter 2 as the #1 most-viewed Indian film on OTT in 2025. Therefore, the top two movies in this list feature Akshay Kumar. The comedy thriller with an ensemble cast and two endings is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

