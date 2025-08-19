Dilip Joshi has entertained us with his iconic role as Jethalal since 2008. He’s the senior-most and highest-paid member on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Latest rumors suggest he’s had a major fallout with Asit Modi. But do you know he’s also previously made noise over his ugly fights with three other TMKOC castmates? Scroll below for a detailed feature!

What went wrong between Asit Modi and Dilip Joshi?

According to an explosive claim by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Dilip Joshi and Asit Kumarr Modi had a massive fallout when they were shooting in Hong Kong. Things turned intense when the Jethalal star allegedly grabbed the TMKOC producer by his collar.

Dilip Joshi’s rumored fallouts on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

This isn’t the first time Dilip is in the headlines over his ugly fight on TMKOC. Check out his alleged past brawls below:

Losing cool on Munmun Dutta

Munmun Dutta, aka Babita Iyer, has been previously accused of her cold behavior on sets. As per reports, in 2017, Dilip Joshi lost his cool on the actress after she refused to take a picture with one of his guests. He confronted her and allegedly asked her to be “mindful of her attitude.”

Dilip Joshi vs Shailesh Lodha

A little birdie had also once revealed in 2021 that Shailesh Lodha and Dilip Joshi do not see eye to eye. They professionally shoot their scenes together but do not talk to each other off-screen due to a past rift.

However, Shailesh Lodha later quashed the rumors, clarifying that although they might have different personalities, humor brings them together!

Dilip Joshi vs Raj Anadkat

Joshi not following his on-screen son, Raj Anadkat, on Instagram once became a huge controversy. Reports suggested that the duo had a fallout over the on-screen Tapu arriving late on sets. When the allegedly unprofessional behaviour turned into an everyday affair, the senior actor reprimanded him on the sets.

What Dilip Joshi had said about his rumored fallouts

In an interview with Times of India, our Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal had rubbished rumors of his spats with Shailesh Lodha and Raj Anadkat. He said, “We have been working together for 13 years now. When people talk about a rift, I just laugh it off. Just because someone wants to write something to grab eyeballs on social media, they cook up a story. I don’t even feel like clarifying things now or stating that all is well. We are a great team, which is why the show is doing so well.”

