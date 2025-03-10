Actor Shailesh Lodha who became a household name for portraying the role of Taarak Mehta in the popular comedy TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah left the show in April 2022. However, the actor is a man of many talents, as he also dabbles as a writer, poet, and a motivational speaker. Did you know that he had once garnered a lot of applause for defending a boy’s poor English? Netizens were all praised for his aura and confidence while coming to rescue the boy.

When Shailesh Lodha Defended A Boy’s Poor English

It all happened after Shailesh Lodha attended an event at Allen’s Institute wherein he was interacting with the students. One of the students could be seen asking him something about cigarettes but struggling to frame the question in English. This also makes the others laugh at him.

This immediately makes the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor come to his rescue. Shailesh Lodha told the boy, “Haan Koi Dikkat Nahi Hain. Pehli Baat, Angrezi Humari Bhasha Nahi Hain. Isiliye Agar Koi Angrezi Poori Tarah Se Theek Nahi Bol Raha Hai Toh Hume Hasne Ka Koi Adhikar Nahi Hai. Kya Dikkat Hai? Aur Main Kehta Hoon Deepak Galat Angrezi Bolo. Khoob Bolo. Un Logon Ne 200 Saal Tak Hamari Matribhasha Galat Boli Hai. Hum Aata Hai, Hum Jaata Hai, Hum Khata Hai, Hum Peeta Hai (It’s not a problem, English is not our national language. So, if someone is struggling to talk fluently in English, we don’t have any right to laugh at them. What is the problem? And Deepak, I would say that you speak English even more incorrectly. The Britishers have spoken our national language wrong for 200 years).”

Shailesh Lodha Received A Lot Of Laurels For His Action

Not only did the crowd at the event erupt in a loud cheer after Shailesh Lodha defended the boy but he also garnered a lot of praise on social media. One of the netizens stated, “I want that attitude in every Indian. English is not a matter of pride.” A user said, “Respect For Mehta Saab.” A netizen went on to say, “He saved him so respectfully.” A user added, “Isiliye Toh Mehta Saab Fire Brigade Hai.”

Meanwhile, Shailesh Lodha’s exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was met with a lot of controversy. He accused producer Asit Modi of allegedly not paying his dues. Shailesh also filed a lawsuit against Modi and won the case after which the latter had to pay the actor-poet, an amount of 1.05 crore.

