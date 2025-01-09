The cult comedy TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been shrouded in controversy for quite some time now. Some former cast members have left the show, accusing producer Asit Modi of promoting an unpleasant work culture on the sets and making other problematic allegations. The latest being actress Palak Sindhwani, who played Sonu formerly on the show. She quit the show in 2024 and accused the producers of alleged mental harassment and non-payment of dues.

Now, producer Asit Modi, in his latest interaction with News18 Showsha, broke his silence on Palak Sindhwani’s allegations. He accused her of allegedly breaching the exclusivity contract and showcasing an unprofessional behavior on the sets. Modi said, “Everyone has to work in a discipline. I am also making a show for Sab TV. I also work with dignity. I have a contract with them. Similarly, artists also have contracts with me. We have to make 26 episodes every month. There has to be a discipline. It can’t depend on your mood. Everyone is working. This is one of the reasons.”

Asit Modi furthermore stressed that Palak Sindhwani breached the exclusivity contract, which is a must for the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to follow. To this, he said, “People know you because of your character. Whether it is Palak or somebody else. Abdul’s real name is Sharad but people call him Abdul Bhai. Artists are known by their character’s names. We have positive characters. We have loving characters. If somebody goes and advertises anything, it will impact our show’s image. Everyone works within a contract. I also have to work within a limit. You cannot break your contract.”

He furthermore revealed that their lawyer sent Palak Sindhwani a legal notice but not with the intention of dragging her to court. She said, “We asked her to work within the contract limits. We aren’t saying a no for anything but you have to ask us. If you decide to do anything, it cannot work that way. We sent her a notice. We weren’t dragging her to the court. Our lawyer tried to explain things to her nicely, but she did not understand. It created a fuss out of nothing.”

According to Bollywood Shaadi, Palak Sindhwani had further accused Asit Modi and the other producers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah of threatening her to allegedly delete her social media and block her brand endorsement deals. She furthermore accused them of being rude when she questioned them about the same. We wonder what Palak has to say about the recent claims made by the producer.

