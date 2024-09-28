Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producers are yet again in a controversy over alleged non-payment of dues. Palak Sindhwani, who plays Sonu in the sitcom, has accused makes of mental torture and a toxic work environment, which allegedly forced her to quit the show. Scroll below for her latest claims!

What exactly happened?

It all began when rumors circulated online that the TMKOC team had filed a legal suit against Palak over breaching her contract. She reportedly violated the “exclusive artist agreement,” which the makers claimed caused harm to the show as well as her character, Sonu. Sindhwani initially denied the rumors and claimed she was shooting for the show and that there was no bad blood.

On Friday, Palak Sindhwani confirmed that she wanted to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She also accused the makers of delaying her resignation and exploitation. Things seem to have gotten more intense now as she claims there’s been non-payment of dues worth 21 lakh.

“Till date, Palak has not even paid her outstanding dues, which is over 21 Lakhs. This shows that the production house is in breach and not Palak. In fact, Palak is not contemplating filing a criminal and civil case of harassment and torture against the concerned officials of the production house,” she said in a media statement.

Palak Sindhwani alleges mental torture by TMKOC makers

In an interview with Times of India, Palak claims the makers have started speaking to her in harsh language. She added, “I was still shooting for them, even while dealing with health issues, and I had submitted my medical reports. I asked them to consider my condition and grant me some leave, but instead, they kept making me shoot for 12 hours straight, to the point that I couldn’t even meet anyone or respond to their legal notice because I was stuck on set. Only I know how I managed the last 6-7 days. I’ve been mentally harassed by them, and these have been the most traumatic days of my life. They call me to shoots and make me sit for 12 hours, even though my actual work only takes 30 minutes.”

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal breaks silence!

This isn’t the first time TMKOC makers have been accused of non-payment of dues. Neha Mehta, Shailesh Lodha, Gurucharan Singh, Raj Anadkat have previously faced similar issues after they left the show. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has now come in support of Palak Sindhwani and hopes Asit Kumarr Modi and his team clear her dues.

