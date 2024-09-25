Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has earned unprecedented fame for its actors. Whether it is Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, or former cast members like Shailesh Lodha and Raj Anadkat, they’re all household names today. Palak Sindhwani, aka Sonu, once broke the silence on the financial crisis she faced before joining the famous sitcom. Scroll below for all the details!

When the show aired in 2008, Jheel Mehta initially played Sonu. She quit the role in 2012 to pursue her further studies and was replaced by Nidhi Bhanushali. It was in 2019 when she also left the show to focus on her higher education. Palak stepped into her shoes and put a lot of hard work to win the hearts of the fans, who initially trolled her.

Palak Sindhwani shared about her financial crisis

In an interview with ETimes, Palak Sindhwani had once revealed she would change her house just to save Rs 2000 a month. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress stayed in PGs during her struggling days before shifting into a 1BHK.

It was one step at a time as Palak Sindhwani gradually saved money and improved her lifestyle since joining Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She shared, “I used to stay in PGs and have changed a lot of houses in Mumbai. I would change houses in Mumbai so that I could save Rs 2000. Finally, we shifted to a 1BHK, then a 2BHK apartment and now finally I am staying in a 3BHK apartment which is also on rent. I want to buy my own house and I am planning to see when it happens. My growth has been steady and I consider myself lucky that I’ve seen all the phases in my life.”

TMKOC controversy

Recently, rumors were rife that TMKOC makers filed a legal suit against Palak Sindhwani for violating their contract. The actress quashed the rumors and clarified there was no bad blood between her and the producers.

