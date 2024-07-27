Nidhi Bhanushali had a tough time after her entry into Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Sonu. She wasn’t initially liked by any of the members of the Tapu Sena. But do you know? Kush Shah once trolled her looks during an interview, only to be brutally roasted in return. Scroll below for the funny throwback!

Jheel Mehta initially played Sonu in TMKOC. She quit the sitcom in 2012 and was replaced by Nidhi, who continued to play the much-loved character until 2018. Just like viewers, even members of the Tapu Sena took some time to accept Bhanushali as their new Sonu.

Nobody expected that Kush Shah and Nidhi Bhanushali would eventually be really good friends. During one of the interviews, the actress revealed that nobody came to greet her on her first day except for Bhavya Gandhi, who played Tapu at that time.

Kush Shah aka Goli, trolled Nidhi Bhanushali and said, “It was 9:30 in the morning, I got to know that today we’re shooting with the new Sonu. Mujhe nahi pata tha Sonu itni gandi… mai accept nai kar paa raha tha ki ye play karegi. Mujhe laga koi achi ayegi. (I wasn’t able to accept someone so bad looking will be roped in to play Sonu).”

To this, Nidhi Bhanushali clapped back, “Ek minute! Mujhe koi is baat ka jawab de ki aisi shakal wala banda mujhe kaise kharab bol sakta hai. Nahi, how? You have no right to say anything about me with such that face. Agar meri tatti jaisi bhi shakal ho na, toh isse behtar hai! (One minute. Somebody tell me how can someone who looks like this, comment on my looks. Even if I look like shit, I will still look better than him).

Take a look at the viral video below:

Meanwhile, Kush Shah left fans heartbroken with his exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He is reportedly moving to New York, as revealed by co-star Munmun Dutta on her Instagram stories.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TMKOC updates!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: ‘Goli’ Kush Shah Unexpectedly Quits After 16 Years; Breaks Down, “Asit Kumarr Modi Ne Mujhpe Itna…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News