Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah witnesses another huge blow. Over the years, many of our favorite cast members, including Disha Vakani, Shailesh Lodha, and Raj Anadkat, have bid goodbye to the sitcom. ‘Goli’ Kush Shah has now quit the show and been replaced by another actor. Scroll below for the latest update!

Kush has been associated with TMKOC since it first aired in 2008. He is a member of the Tapu Sena and the son of Hansraj and Komal. The 26-year-old has stuck to the show despite many colleagues his age, like Jheel Mehta and Nidhi Bhanushali, quitting to focus on their studies. Unfortunately, the journey comes to an end after 16 long years.

The unexpected announcement was made on the official YouTube channel of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Kush Shah was heard saying, “When this show started, when you and I first met, I was very young. You have given me a lot of love since then. And this family has given me as much love as you have given me. I have made a lot of memories here. I have enjoyed a lot here.”

Kush Shah also thanked producer Asit Kumarr Modi for showing his faith in him. “Is pure journey ke liye Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ke sarjak, Sri Asit Kumarr Modi ji ka mai dil se shukriyada karna chahta hu. Unhone mujhpe itna vishwas rakha, mere character ko itna interesting banaya aur mujhe hamesha itna protsahit kiya. (I want to thank the creator of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Kumare Modi for this journey. He trusted me so much, made my character so interesting and always inspired me.”

The later half of the video witnesses the TMKOC team holding a farewell party for Kush Shah. He also broke down and said, “I promise I will make all of you proud.”

Kush has been replaced by a new actor, whose face was revealed in the clip. However, his name is not known yet.

Take a look at the emotional video below:

We will miss out ‘Goli’ Kush Shah!

