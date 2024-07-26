Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been a gamechanger in the life of its actors. From Dilip Joshi to Disha Vakani to Munmun Dutta, everyone has garnered immense fame and wealth from the show. One such actor is Tanuj Mahashabde, who has made a name for himself through his role and even enjoys a solid amount for shooting every episode. Keep reading to know more!

Tanuj has been associated with TMKOC since 2008. For almost 16 years, the actor has been nailing the character of Krishnan Iyer, and it’s hard to imagine any other actor in place of him. But before attaining such popularity among the Indian TV audience, Tanuj started his journey as a theatre artist in the Marathi entertainment industry.

Yes, Tanuj Mahashabde started his journey as a theatre artist, and the remuneration he received was very nominal. Reportedly, the actor received just 150 rupees as his first salary, and that was for his first Marathi theatre show. After that, the actor kept working hard for several years, eventually landing a life-changing role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

As per reports, Tanuj Mahashabde enjoys a salary of 65,000 rupees for shooting each episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Yes, you read that right! The actor now gets paid on a per-episode basis, which is a huge financial growth for Tanuj. If we compare this to his first salary of just 150 rupees, Tanuj’s current remuneration displays an unbelievable growth of 43233.3%.

Meanwhile, for those who don’t know, Tanuj Mahashabde wasn’t supposed to be an actor in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He was a story writer and assistant director in the show, but later, he was asked to play a South Indian husband to a Bengali wife in the show, and the rest is history.

