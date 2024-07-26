Janhvi Kapoor isn’t following the route of a star kid and ditching commercial films to come up with some out-of-the-box content. There have been some hits and other misses at the box office and in the OTT world. After failing to gain the ‘success’ verdict, Mr & Mrs Mahi is all set to stream online. Scroll below to know the release date and other details!

Mr & Mrs Mahi stars Janhvi alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film revolves around a failed cricketer, Mahendra (Rajkummar), who discovers a common passion for cricket with his wife, Mahima. He decides to pursue a career as a coach to achieve fame, and his doctor wife quits her job to fulfill his dream. They face many roadblocks in their relationship, family, and field before finally achieving their goal!

Where can you watch Mr & Mrs Mahi online?

There’s good news for all the Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor fans who missed watching the romantic sports drama in theatres. Mr & Mrs Mahi is available for streaming on Netflix starting today, i.e., July 26, 2024. The film is available in Hindi with English subtitles.

Janhvi Kapoor made the big announcement with a quirky video straight from the Netflix office. The caption read, “From net practice to Netflix 🏏 Watch #MrAndMrsMahi, now on Netflix!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Mr & Mrs Mahi to redeem itself on OTT?

Released in theatres on May 31, 2024, the Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer was a losing affair at the box office. It earned only 35.14 crores in its lifetime run in theatres. It is now to be seen whether the Sharan Sharma directorial will be able to redeem itself with high viewership on the OTT platform.

Mr & Mrs Mahi also stars Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, and Yamini Das, among others!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT updates.

Must Read: Mirzapur Season 3 OTT Verdict (Week 3): 57% Fall In Views From Last Week But Manages To Beat Scam 1992, Only 6 Crores Away From Creating History By Beating Mirzapur 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News