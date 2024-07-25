The highly awaited fourth season of Only Murders in the Building is headed to Hulu soon and the viewers are eager to see the return of Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam, and Mabel Mora who will continue to investigate crimes in their apartment building.

The lead trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez is surely making a comeback in the new season. Meanwhile, there have also been some exciting new additions to the cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 4. Here are all the details about the new cast and characters in the show.

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building Season 4: New Cast Members

The White Lotus star Molly Shannon will appear in a recurring role as a ‘a high-powered Los Angeles businesswoman’ who starts taking a keen interest in the New York investigation scene. Eva Longoria: Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria will play a fictionalized version of herself; an actress who plays the role of Mabel in a film based on the podcast.

Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria will play a fictionalized version of herself; an actress who plays the role of Mabel in a film based on the podcast. Eugene Levy: Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy will be playing himself, starring as Charles in the podcast’s film adaptation.

Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy will be playing himself, starring as Charles in the podcast’s film adaptation. Zach Galifianakis: The Hangover star Zach Galifianakis will also portray himself, an actor who stars as Oliver in the film based on the podcast.

The Hangover star Zach Galifianakis will also portray himself, an actor who stars as Oliver in the film based on the podcast. Kumail Nanjiani: Kumail Nanjiani, known for his role in Silicon Valley, will essay an undisclosed character who is said to be an integral part of the investigation.

Kumail Nanjiani, known for his role in Silicon Valley, will essay an undisclosed character who is said to be an integral part of the investigation. Melissa McCarthy: Gilmore Girls alum Melissa McCarthy has been cast in an undisclosed role.

Gilmore Girls alum Melissa McCarthy has been cast in an undisclosed role. Desmin Borges: Living with Yourself fame Desmin Borges will play a recurring character, who will be key to the overall investigation.

Living with Yourself fame Desmin Borges will play a recurring character, who will be key to the overall investigation. Lilian Rebelo: Newcomer Lilian Rebelo will be making her television debut, playing a recurring role in Only Murders in the Building Season 4.

Newcomer Lilian Rebelo will be making her television debut, playing a recurring role in Only Murders in the Building Season 4. Siena Werber: Last seen in The Sympathizer, Siena Werber will play an undisclosed character, important for the twists and turns in the investigation.

Last seen in The Sympathizer, Siena Werber will play an undisclosed character, important for the twists and turns in the investigation. Daphne Rubin-Vega: In the Heights actress Daphne Rubin-Vega was announced as a cast member in April 2024.

In the Heights actress Daphne Rubin-Vega was announced as a cast member in April 2024. Catherine Cohen: Comedian and Dating and New York actress Catherine Cohen will play a recurring role in the new season.

Comedian and Dating and New York actress Catherine Cohen will play a recurring role in the new season. Jin Ha: South Korean-born American actor Jin Ha, seen in the film Civil War, will also have a recurring role.

South Korean-born American actor Jin Ha, seen in the film Civil War, will also have a recurring role. Richard Kind: Veteran actor and comedian Richard Kind, known for Curb Your Enthusiasm and A Serious Man, will essay an undisclosed role in the show.

Additionally, Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd, who played Loretta Durkin and Ben Glenroy, respectively, in the third season, will be reprising their roles. Only Murders in the Building Season premieres on Hulu on August 27, 2024.

