Anne Hathaway, who has always been vocal about gender equality in Hollywood, once admitted to treating a female director with internalized misogyny in a 2017 interview on “Popcorn With Peter Travers.”

UN Women Goodwill Ambassador Anne Hathaway has long supported girls’ and women’s rights. In 2022, the actress urged world leaders to prioritize women in worldwide economic growth and recovery in a moving video.

At the time, Anne Hathaway, while highlighting women’s service during the pandemic, said, “They gave us some of the most effective responses to the pandemic.” She added, “And yet, we show time and time again that we do not equally value women’s participation, contribution, and leadership.”

Despite being an advocate for gender equality, Hathaway once admitted she may have been an accidental perpetrator of misogyny against a female director early on in her career.

During a 2017 interview, host Peter Travers asked Hathaway if there was any movie she learned the most from. The actress said 2011’s “One Day” opposite Jim Sturgess.

Anne Hathaway confessed that she didn’t give director Lone Scherfig a fair shot because she was a woman. Hathaway said she found it hard to trust Scherfig’s direction, noting, “I am to this day scared that the reason I didn’t trust her the way I trust some of the other directors I work with is because she’s a woman.”

The Dark Knight Rises star confessed, “I’m so scared that I treated her with internalized misogyny.”

Anne Hathaway then noted that she was much more critical of scripts being directed by women. “When I get a script, when I see a first film directed by a woman, I have in the past focused on what was wrong with it. And when I see a film … directed by a man, I focus on what’s right with it,” Hathaway said.

The actress acknowledged her mistake and said she wanted to change her skewed perception in the future.

