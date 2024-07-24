If you are a DC fan you already know the origin story of Joker but this time the same story is told with more fun and music. The first trailer of Joker: Folie à Deux, is out and it is packed with music and theatrics. The sequel to Joker, starring Oscar winners Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga is here to mesmerise the audience once again.

The trailer sees Phoenix return as Arthur Fleck who is a stand-up comedian turned mega villain and Lady Gaga as Dr Harleen Quinzel. She is the psychiatrist assigned to treat him but things take another turn.

Harley Quinn and Joker are born

Dr Harleen Quinzel falls in love with Arthur Fleck and becomes his accomplice. The roles get reversed and he manipulates her to become his right hand. The title of the sequel is interesting because it is a reference to the psychological syndrome where two people share the same state of delusion.

Unlike the first movie, the second one is packed with music and is a musical so to speak. It is expected to include 15 songs as per Variety and most of them are song covers of previous famous numbers. The list includes That’s Entertainment from the 1953 musical The Band Wagon and the trailer of the movie has another song named What the World Needs Now Is Love.

The trailer is interesting as it sees Fleck’s struggle with his dual identity and his relationship with Harley Quinn when she was a psychiatrist. Since Lady Gaga is there as the main cast, who can forget music? On top of that Director Todd Phillips emphasised that this movie is all about the dance and theatrics of the pair and shows the grace and performer aspect of Joker. Apart from the main duo, who else is there in the cast? Let’s take a look!

The cast of the sequel

The film again features Zazie Beetz as she reprises her role as Sophie. There are also many newcomers in the cast, including Harry Lawtey, Jacob Lofland, Steve Coogan, Ken Leung, and Brendan Gleeson.

Joker: Folie à Deux is going to be released on October 4, 2024, and the new trailer entices the fans and gives insights from filmmakers on what to expect. The movie promises a blend of action, music, a little madness, and lots of drama. So stay tuned and get ready to see the origin of Joker and Harley Quinn in the cinemas in October!

Must Read: Dave Bautista Starrer My Spy: The Eternal City Ending Explained: What Happens To Bishop Crane?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News