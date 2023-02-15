The wait is over as director Todd Philips has finally unveiled the first look of Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn from Joker: Folie à deux (Joker 2), and the fans are going ‘gaga’ over it! Joaquin Phoenix bagged the Academy Award for his role as the titular character and one of the most complicated villains of DC comics’ Arthur Fleck. He will again return as the Joker, but the hype has been around Gaga and fans are waiting to see her. Scroll down to check out the fans’ reactions!

For the unversed, the Phoenix-led film came out in 2019, and with all the changes going on in the DC universe, this will be a part of the DC Elseworlds franchise. Previously, in The Suicide Quad and Birds of Prey, we have seen the very talented Margot Robbie in this iconic comic book character, and we can’t wait to see how the A Star is Born actress does.

On the lovely occasion of Valentine’s Day, Joker 2 director Todd Phillips dropped the bomb on the fans as he took to his Instagram account to share the first look of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. The image shared by Phillips features both Harley and her love, Joker. They seem to share an intimate moment. One can see the passion in Gaga’s eyes while Phoenix has a calm composure. He captioned the picture, “Happy Valentines Day.”

Here have a look at it:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips)

As soon as the Joker 2 director dropped the picture of Lady Gaga, fans couldn’t stop themselves from showing their excitement in the comments. One of the users wrote, “Cannot wait for the mad love.” Another one wrote, “WE ARE ALL HYPERVENTILATING WHERE IS MY INHALER!!!!!!” A third user said, “She’s coming for BL00D!!!!!!” A fourth user wrote, “Oscar just for that picture.” “Mother Gaga and Father Joaquin,” another user shared. Lastly, many of them wrote what we all want, “We need a trailer!!!!”

Todd Phillips dropped the first look of Joaquin Phoenix last year, and it was reported that Lady Gaga would be joining the shoot a little late as fans were demanding to look at her character from the film, and now it’s finally here. Joker: Folie à deux is scheduled to hit the theatres on 4th October 2024.

