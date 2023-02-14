Amber Heard received a lot of backlash from the internet for her trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp last year. The super controversial trial had supporters from both sides that left no remorse in bringing the other party down in the war of social media posts and messages. Along with that, both the celebrities’ acting careers also came into jeopardy as Heard’s role from the upcoming Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom was on the verge of being scrapped.

According to numerous reports, the makers were also in talks to remove her scenes are recast some other actress for the role of Queen Mera. Many names came up on the internet, and fans also started a petition to remove Amber from the Aquaman 2 movie.

Amidst all the fans’ campaigns, one name was constantly in the running to take on the role of Queen Mera. Games of Thrones star Emilia Clarke was rumoured for a long time that she would be joining his GOT co-star Jason Momoa in the DC’s Aquaman movie. Many fans rooted for the reunion of Emilia’s character Daenerys Targaryen and Jason Momoa’s Khal Drogo, in the DC movie universe.

While that did not happen, it has been speculated that Amber Heard’s screen time has been from the upcoming Aquaman movie. Many fan arts showed Amber being replaced by Emilia Clarke and some of them were quite accurate and looked like the film’s poster. Check out one of the posters by Diego de Sousa that shows GOT star Emilia Clarke reimagined as Queen of Atlantis, Queen Mera.

The poster soon became viral and had audiences demanding Emilia Clarke to replace Amber Heard. While commenting upon their chemistry in Game of Thrones, a user commented, “Hope our Khal and Khaleesi will be reunited again!”. Another added, “Oh yeah! She and Jason together again!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Another netizen added, “For sure she is a better Mera than Amber Heard”

“Mother of Dragon. Queen of Atlantis 😮😮😮”, another user. Another user said, “Yesssss come on WB make it happen!!!!!”

“She even looks more Mera than Amber to begin with”, commented another user.

