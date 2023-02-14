As the superhero fandom will be introduced to a new Captain America, the new actor to take on the mantle, Anthony Mackie talked about how it will be different from Chris Evans’ character of Steve Rogers. As Rogers gave the star-spangled shield and mantle to Sam Wilson after the events of Avengers: End Game, the journey was hard for Sam in ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’.

While many still wanted Evans to play Captain Rogers, Marvel Studios and the actor himself announced that Anthony Mackie will be the new Captain America. As announced previously, Marvel Studios’ Captain America: New World Order, will see Mackie taking on foes from the new world. Nothing much has been announced about the project, but the actor himself reveals how it will be different. Read on to find out what he has to say!

During a conversation with Kevin Polowy, Yahoo Entertainment correspondent, Anthony Mackie talked about how his Cap will differ from Chris Evans’. Not being a super-powered soldier unlike the previous ones, Anthony says, “I think with my Cap, he’s not a superhero. He doesn’t have a super serum, so his superpower is his humanity.”

Besides not having the super soldier serum, Anthony Mackie differs himself as a “humane Cap and a Cap of judgment”. He adds, “I just see him as more of a humane Cap, as opposed to a Cap of judgment, where ‘this is right, and this is wrong.’ There are decisions that make you choose right or wrong,”

I talked to Anthony Mackie about Captain America: New World Order status (a month from shooting), how his Cap will differ from Chris Evans' (more humanity, more spandex) and if he’s gonna be the one explaining the MCU to Harrison Ford (“I’m gonna give him a full breakdown”). pic.twitter.com/eFLFsbOr6i — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) February 13, 2023

The actor jokingly added that Sam Wilson’s Captain America has “a flying costume.” Not to forget that his vibranium super-suit is modified with new Wakandan technology that will be just amazing to watch in future MCU projects!

Let us know what do you think about the new Captain America and his adventures in the MCU

