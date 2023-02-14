Leonardo DiCaprio is undoubtedly a versatile actor and has had an excellent career trajectory over the years, but his relationship scandals are more highlighted in the news. Last year, the actor grabbed limelight when he broke up with his girlfriend Camila Morrone as she turned 25. Post his breakup, Leo was linked with supermodel Gigi Hadid who was previously married to former One Direction member Zayn Malik. Lately, the duo seems to be ignoring one another. Let’s find out more!

In the latter half of last year, when Gigi was linked with the Titanic star, she reportedly said that things were not serious between them and it was all happening casually. But one recent incident has changed the current take on their relationship dynamics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report by Page Six, Gigi Hadid was recently hanging at the Financial District members club Casa Cipriani on Friday night during New York Fashion Week. But what was odd is that Hadid, who was hanging out with a few other models, suspiciously left a few minutes before Leonardo DiCaprio appeared and sat there with those same models. The report quoted, “He [Leonardo] didn’t speak a word. He had his baseball cap on and only spoke to two of his male friends.” This could only mean that Gigi is intentionally avoiding Leo.

The report further stated that Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating rumours started to make rounds for the first time during last year’s New York Fashion Week when they were spotted spending time at the very same club. Not just that, Leo and Gigi even went on a date there. It has been their ‘place’. But the supermodel was evident in her priorities which have her daughter on the top. It also mentioned that Gigi didn’t have the “energy to run after DiCaprio.”

Dating rumours between Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio fizzled out as soon as they spread. He was even linked with actor Lorenzi Lamas’ daughter Victoria Lamas. And, post that Leo was spotted on a yacht vacation with multiple bikini-clad women.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Blake Lively Claimed That Gossip Girl’s Makers Wanted Her To Date Penn Badgley As It Was Beneficial For The Show: “…Because Then It Fed Their Whole Narrative”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News