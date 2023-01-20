Leonardo DiCaprio is a name that is not unknown to you, he has done some amazing films in his career, but one film that is synonymous with his identity is James Cameron’s Titanic. Apart from his movies, the actor also makes headlines for his dating life. Apparently, it has been noticed by people, including his fans, that he does not date women past the age of 25.

Leo’s love life has generated some funny memes as well. Her ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone turned 25 last year, and guess what? They split up after being in a relationship for four years.

As mentioned before, this weird lifestyle of Leonardo DiCaprio has often been the subject of several memes and funny clips, as we stumbled upon this throwback video from some award function. In this video, Leo was engaged in some hilarious conversation when the international singing sensation Lady Gaga brushed past him. His expression is what makes it funny. A verified account, Hollywood, has shared the clip, and they wrote in the short video, “Look at how Leonardo DiCaprio reacts when a woman over 25 touches him.” Check out the funny clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood (@hollywood)

But Leo’s defence, he didn’t know someone was going by him, it was a fairly crowded place, and this was an honest reaction! However, this was not the first time when Leonardo DiCaprio was the b*tt of these kinds of jokes! After his break up with Morrone, a Redditor invested their precious time to create a detailed chart of the actor’s dating history, which was equally hilarious and quite informative!

According to that, the median age of Leonardo DiCaprio’s romantic interests is 22, but Camila was two years older than that. After their breakup, many people had a ball online discussing it.

Even at present, Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with 23-year-old Victoria Lamas, daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas, and there have been rumours of him being in a casual relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid, which is a bit odd because Gigi is only 27 years old!

