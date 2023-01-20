Jennifer Lopez is one of the biggest names in Pop culture and she enjoys a massive fanbase. She is quite popular worldwide for her pop songs and for her roles later on in various big films. She has always been a constant in the news ever since she was a teenager. However, she was not always someone that everyone admired and looked up to.

Last year, Jennifer made a lot of headlines after she rekindled her old romance with Ben Affleck. The duo went on to marry each other proving that love deserves a second chance. The actress who is loved and adored by many was once bullied when she was 18. Yes, you read it right. JLo once bared her heart and admitted that she was picked on and bullied during her youth, particularly when she was 18. Scroll down to read this throwback story.

According to a Marca report, Jennifer Lopez once confirmed that she was bullied at her young age. The actress used to play a lot of sports when she was 18 and revealed that she was regular at athletics and gymnastics. JLo was bullied for her curvy figure and was given a mean name La- Guitarra- which means ‘The Guitar’. Well, these days, she is viewed as an ideal woman and someone that many others would love to look like, but it did not seem to be the case in her youth.

However, Jennifer Lopez did not let the name-calling come her way to success. The boss babe went on to make those who bullied her feel very silly. Just two years after she suffered that traumatic experience, the actress landed the role to play Selena Quintanilla in the film ‘Selena’.

Interestingly, the makers at that time claimed that they chose Jennifer Lopez not just because of her clear talent, but also her physical resemblance to the late singer that she was portraying and since then JLo hasn’t looked back. Well! We adore the actress for being brutally herself.

