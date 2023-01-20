Award functions are packed with celebrities, and they are all decked up and looking their prettiest. The actresses are often seen sporting some really s*xy and bold outfits, and we can’t blame the men for checking them out; even we women often get transfixed! These ceremonies also generate some controversial yet funny moments like the 2015 Golden Globes, where Jeremy Renner took a long and hard look at Jennifer Lopez’s ‘assets’ and didn’t even shy away from passing comments on stage.

Lopez is known for her stunning sense of fashion and often makes headlines for her style statement. Back then, also she rocked every dress and outfit she sported, be it for an event, red carpet or a casual outing.

Jennifer Lopez wore a dazzling Zuhair Murad dress with a plunging neckline showing a good part of her s*xy cleav*ge. We don’t blame the Hawkeye actor for losing his guard and just bluntly appreciating the gorgeous lady. Speaking of the dress, JLo said, “I love him; he’s one of my favourite designers. I actually had it at the AMAs, but I was like, this is more of a Golden Globes dress.”

Now, coming back to the incident, Jeremy Renner and Jennifer Lopez went on stage to present two awards, one of them being Best Actor, Tv Mini-Series or Movie. When the time came to announce the winners, Renner could be seen taking glances at JLo’s cleav*ge before finally spurting out a few words in their honour. Lopez said, “Oh, you want me to open it?” referring to the envelope consisting of the name of the winner. She further added, “I’ve got nails.”

That’s when Jeremy Renner just said it out loud in response to what she asked; he went out and said, “Yeah, good effort, you’ve got the globes, too.” Jennifer Lopez just laughed and shrugged it off, continued to open the envelope, and announced Billy Bobby Thorton’s name as the winner. Check ou the clip on Instagram.

The entire thing did not sit well with some of the viewers as they dubbed the Avengers actor as a ‘perv’. In an interview with E! News, the singer said, “That was really funny. He’s a very funny man. It even made me a little hot.”

Jeremy Renner also addressed the matter and asked people not to take his one-liner too seriously; he even took to his Twitter account to clarify the same, where he wrote, “A reminder not to take this sh*t so seriously. Thanks Jennifer — You’re a gem.x #goldenglobes #hadtosayit #jlo”

