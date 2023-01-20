The Netflix show Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega in the titular role of Wednesday Adams, is a spin-off based on The Addams Family series. The series received a positive response and has been praised by the audience, but now a dark cloud of severe allegations has been roaming on one of the key actors, Percy Hynes White. White played the role of one of the love interests of the main character.

Recently, the 21-year-old actor has been accused of s*xual assault by women from his high school. They took to their social media account to put forward their allegations.

According to a report on MSN, a Twitter user, @milkievich started it all. As per the reports, the Wednesday star Percy Hynes White and his friends would “explicitly invite women they thought were hot so they could get them and high enough to have s*x with them.” As soon as the young woman came out with her experience, many others joined in, alleging that the actor’s behaviour continued when he was seventeen and older. He has also been accused of assault, using abusive names and racial slurs, and that’s not all! He allegedly also shared n*de photos online without consent. The women who have faced similar experience now wants the actor to be removed from the hit series.

knowing that me and my friend's shocked, sick to our stomach reactions to seeing Percy Hynes White in our new favorite show is finally and my experience at his party in high school being justified cus yall are LISTENINGGGG . thank you — aries PINNED #cancelpercy (@milkievich) January 19, 2023

Only a short video clip of the Wednesday actor Percy Hynes White’s use of racial slurs has been uploaded. White has turned off the comments sections of his social media account, and he has not yet issued an official statement regarding the allegations made against him. The popular streaming network, Netflix or anyone from the show’s team has not yet said anything about this.

😐😐😐😐😐😐 percy saying a slur pic.twitter.com/S2JlbCA640 — aries PINNED #cancelpercy (@milkievich) January 19, 2023

As of now, no charges have been filed against Percy Hynes White, but there are chances that some of the women might press charges against the actor through the system of the Canadian court. Not to mention this will evidently harm the career of the young actor. We will bring further details regarding this case, and for more news and updates on the entertainment industry, stay tuned to Koimoi!

